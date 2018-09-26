Nurses group tells Wettlaufer inquiry to end for-profit, long-term care

Closing submissions at the public inquiry into safety at Ontario long-term care homes continue Wednesday, a day after it heard about how funding shortfalls and staffing problems helped allow nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer to kill eight residents in her care.

This week will wrap up the public submissions portion of the inquiry, which was called after Wettlaufer pleaded guilty last year to killing eight seniors and harming six others while working in nursing homes over a 10-year period.

On Tuesday, Jennifer McAleer, a lawyer for Revera Long-Term Care, said provincial underfunding of homes is a chronic problem that's affecting care. Wettlaufer tried to kill a resident at a Revera-operated home in Paris, Ont. The patient survived.

In her submission, Ontario Nurses' Association lawyer Kate Hughes told a similar story, and called on the government to eliminate for-profit care homes within five years.

Hughes also said high staff turnover and a shortage of nurses at care homes, including the ones where Wettlaufer killed patients by injecting them with insulin, created a situation that made oversight of employees difficult.

Rita Bambers, a lawyer representing the province's coroners, agreed there needs to be improvements to how care-home deaths are investigated. But she also cautioned against changing the system in a way that would presuppose all deaths are suspicious.

The public hearings began in June. Commissioner Eileen Gillese's final report is expected to be released next year.