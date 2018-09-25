After emotional day, Wettlaufer inquiry hears from Ontario government, care home operator

The public inquiry into patient safety at Ontario's long-term care homes is hearing closing submissions today from the Health Ministry and a company that operates a home where disgraced nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer once worked.

The inquiry in St. Thomas, Ont., was called to identify gaps in oversight that allowed Wettlaufer, 51, to kill eight people and harm six others while working in nursing homes in southwestern Ontario from 2007 to 2016.

Wettlaufer confessed to her crimes last year and was sentenced to life in prison.

This week's closing submissions will cap off the four-month public portion of the inquiry.

Submissions are expected Tuesday from Revera Long-Term Care. The company is one of Canada's largest operators of care homes and oversees Telfer place in Paris, Ont., where Wettlaufer worked through a nursing agency for about a year starting in February 2015.

Emotions were high Monday as relatives of the victims presented their closing submissions before Justice Eileen Gillese.

Closing submissions are being heard this week in the Ontario inquiry into long-term care. The goal of the inquiry is to identify the gaps in oversight that allowed onetime nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer to murder eight nursing home residents. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Andrea Silcox's father, James Silcox, died in August 2007 and was Wettlaufer's first victim.

"Since I work in long-term care, I can't go to work without being overwhelmed by the thoughts of my dad and what events led up to his senseless death," she said.

Arpad Horvath, son of Wettlaufer victim Arpad Horvath Sr., fought back tears as he took the stand.

"I was shocked, because I thought I'd see more compassion, more wanting to have accountability, more standing up to the plate saying, 'We screwed up,'" he said.

"But I saw finger pointing. I saw people throwing each other under the bus. I saw a lack of compassion for [victims]."

Beverly Bertram, the only known survivor of Wettlaufer's attacks, said, "I no longer know who I am because Elizabeth Wettlaufer consumes my life."

Bertram, who is 70 and was one of Wettlaufer's home-care patients, said attention needs to be paid to those in care.

Ongoing issues raised by families of the victims pointed to a lack of registered nurses in long-term care homes, a lack of quality control, and inadequate medication control. Wettlaufer killed her victims by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin.

The inquiry has heard from dozens of witnesses and has put the spotlight on facilities that are understaffed, with nurses who are overworked and dealing with residents with complex care needs.

The inquiry has heard that Wettlaufer was a lazy nurse who made frequent errors, but was allowed to continue working, at least in part, because it's difficult to recruit and retain registered nurses.

The inquiry is also expected to hear about facilities' budget constraints that prevent them from spending public funds where they feel it is necessary.

Any recommendations coming from the inquiry are non-binding, which means it can't force care facilities to adopt or change practices and policies.

Closing submissions will continue to be heard in the coming days, including from the other long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked, the coroner's office, the Ontario Nurses' Association, the College of Nurses of Ontario and the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.