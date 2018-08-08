Care-home overseers unable to detect 'wilfully hidden' crimes, Wettlaufer inquiry hears

The offices charged with inspecting Ontario's long-term care homes do not have the manpower to conduct inspections "in a timely manner," according to the manager of compliance inspection at the Hamilton Service Area Office during testimony at the Wettlaufer inquiry on Tuesday.

Karin Fairchild said care homes, nurses and the public have a number of ways to report problems at long-term care homes, and that the overall number of complaints continues to grow. But her team doesn't have enough people to respond, Fairchild said at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas.

"Given the resources that I have now, I can't keep up. I'm lucky in that I have a very long-term set of staff, so it's not that they're not afraid of the work —​ it's just that there's too much of it."

The resourcing issues date back to the enactment of the Long-Term Care Homes Act in 2010, said Fairchild, who played a role in drafting the legislation.

Even so, she told the inquiry the province's inspection system has done a proactive job of catching problems and effecting change. Fairchild said a "large majority" of homes do report their problems to the province.

"Is it able to detect someone who wilfully hides their crime? Obviously not, because we didn't know about it until [Elizabeth Wettlaufer] confessed," Fairchild said.

"But I do think that for the residents in other long-term care homes where we have identified systemic problems, we've ceased admissions, we've required mandatory management orders, we've made a difference in the quality of care for those residents through our actions."

Fairchild will testify again Wednesday at the inquiry into how Wettlaufer was able to kill patients in her care while going undetected. Wettlaufer worked at three Ontario nursing homes before she confessed to killing eight patients and trying to kill or harm six others between 2007 and 2016.

After wrapping up Fairchild's testimony, the inquiry will hear from officials with the South-West Local Health Integration Network, which oversees home care in southwestern Ontario. After leaving the Meadow Park nursing home in London, Wettlaufer worked for a temp agency and tried to kill others with insulin overdoses.

Wettlaufer, 51, was sentenced in June 2017 to eight concurrent life terms in prison.

The inquiry began in June and runs until September.