Western's med school appoints Indigenous Leader in Residence

Western University's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry has appointed Danielle Alcock as its first Indigenous Leader in Residence.

The position will aim to foster an inclusive and culturally safe environment and to address the health of Indigenous people and communities.

"Dr. Alcock brings the perfect mix of experience, knowledge, research and advocacy to the role in order to help Schulich Medicine and Dentistry achieve the goal of becoming a more inclusive space for Indigenous faculty, staff, and learners, and improving Indigenous health as a whole," said Jay Rosenfield, the vice dean of education at the med school.

Increasing the number of Aboriginal professionals in the health care field and to provide cultural competency training for health care professionals is one calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Another is to require medical and nursing students to take courses dealing with Aboriginal health issues, including the legacy of residential schools.

Alcock is a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

"I think the end goal is going to be making sure that (the school) is a space that is representative of First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities," Alcock said in a statement.

'Fostering relationships'

"To achieve that goal, it will be important to work with community partners to find out what that looks like, and I hope that we can foster relationships that go well beyond just my role."

Alcock is the first Indigenous Leader in Residence at Schulich.

She has been an advocate at the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre, and was most recently the Aboriginal Patient Navigator at the centre, working to support Indigenous clients at five hospitals in London and the region.

Alcock is also on the executive board of the Deshkan Ziibi chapter of the Ontario Native Women's Association and mentors others through the Indigenous Mentorship Network Program of Ontario.

Alcock has a PhD from Western University. She focused on Indigenous health and memory loss.