Western University's students' council gears up to host huge music event next semester

A performer and a number of dancers take the stage during the 2019 Purple Fest at Western. (YouTube)

Warning: there is some graphic language in this article

Western University's students' council (USC) is gearing up to host a big music event next semester, but in the wake of reports of sexual violence on campus, some are warning organizers to think carefully about which performers they book for the party known as Purple Fest.

"We're really looking forward to beginning the process of organizing our larger events in the second half of the year," said Callista Ryan, the USC's vice-president of communications and public affairs.

Purple Fest began as a sanctioned event a number of years ago to draw students away from partying on Broughdale Avenue, but was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The students' council has not set a date for the 2022 event or secured a venue, although organizers confirm they are considering moving the event off-campus.

A spokesperson for Western says so far, the school has not been approached by the USC to collaborate on the event.

A$AP Rocky was scheduled to perform at Purple Fest in 2019 despite an assault charge. But the performer was unable to attend citing visa issues. (University Students' Council (USC))

Who should perform?

The USC has not invited any performers, but organizers said they'd be reaching out to students to see who they'd like to see on stage.

At the last event in 2019, A$AP Rocky was invited to perform, but because the rapper was facing an assault charge in Stockholm, he was unable to get a visa to attend. One of the performers who did appear on stage that year was rapper Boogie wit da Hoodie, whose lyrics for his song 'My Shit' include the lines:

Got my bitch a Louis bag now, she could brag now

Bought my bitch a Birkin bag now, she a brat now

Now I'm sitting in the club in a different bag now

Baby, when I pick it up, you gon' put that ass down

Tell 'em you don't give a fuck, baby, spin that ass 'round

"These are not models I particularly want to see students following," said WG Pearson, chair of Western University's Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies department. "It would be good if we could have a more intellectual discussion about what goes on with events like Purple Fest."

WG Pearson is the chair of Western University's Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies department. (Western University)

Pearson said they don't oppose Purple Fest outright, but encourages students and organizers to think more critically about the links between misogyny and the messages they consume in pop culture.

"I don't think it's a very difficult to draw a line between those two things," they said. "You're inundated with misogyny from the people that you're listening to and you start to include that in the way that you think about the women in your own life."

Pearson also worries about how women are perceived during the performances, as many of the acts in the past have included female dancers wearing very few clothes. "It's clearly sending a message around women and sexuality that people absorb," they said.

"I'm not sure that it's worth holding an event if all it's going to do is confirm a misogynist culture."