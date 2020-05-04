Why has a report about racism at Western University been sitting on the president's desk for a month?

Western University President Alan Shepard says he got a report from an anti-racism working group led by students, faculty and staff on May 19, but it won't be released until June 22, ahead of a campus-wide town hall, a move one advocate says is problematic.

The report was commissioned after a series of racist attacks directed at a Black Western student who called out a professor who used the "N" word in class.

The Anti-Racism Working Group started their work in January and delivered their report to Shepard on May 19. The report is supposed to outline how Western will tackle "systemic and institutional racism," a message from the president said, noting the document would be made public "around June 24," the date of a town hall Shepard plans to hold about the issue.

CBC asked repeatedly for a release date, or a copy of the report.

Monday night, university spokesperson Keith Marnoch said the report would made public June 22, writing that "the report outlines several constructive recommendations for action that are being given serious and thoughtful consideration."

But that's not good enough, said Ashton Forrest, a graduate student who wants to report released now, so Black, Indigenous and students of colour can look at the report, digest it, and figure out their responses to it before the town hall.

"I'm tired of Western dealing with things behind closed doors," said Forrest said, who said she heard the report will be released June 22, two days before the town hall.

"It's hard to be purple and proud when the university is managing us or trying to protect its image versus really doing the hard work and re-evaluating the systemic systems that are keeping people oppressed. I'm disappointed."

More recently, Asian students at Western say they've been the targets of racism because of the coronovirus.

Forrest said she's asked the university, as well as the philosophy department where she studies, for answers about when the report would be available and why it won't be released sooner, but has not gotten a straight answer. Forrest is also a disability advocate and says the university isn't taking into account that some people may need longer with the report.

'Tough conversations'

Ashton Forrest is a graduate student at Western University. (Supplied by Ashton Forrest)

In the last few weeks, Forrest has been speaking with family members, friends and acquaintances about racism and disability, and how the two intersect. She said giving two days or less for people to prepare before the town hall is unfair.

"These are tough, draining conversations. You're assuming that I have time in those two days. I have appointments scheduled in those days. I have meetings with the province about accessibility. Nobody asked if this would be a suitable time for the community to get the information we need so we can effectively engage with each other, with the report and the university," she said.

I'm tired of being the token black disabled girl that they like to put in pictures because it feeds into their narrative. - Ashton Forrest, Western University student

"People like Alan Shepard, who are in a position of power and have privilege, are able to take a month or more to review it. They've been part of the process from the beginning, so they have an idea what the report looks like and how it was framed. We don't have that advantage," she said.

Like most other Canadian universities, Western does not keep statistics on the racial backgrounds of its students. Neither do any of the three affiliated colleges.

Follow-through needed

In a statement about the upcoming town hall, Shepard called the report "strong" and said it "offers a compelling summary of our own community's experiences of racism."

"It also outlines several constructive recommendations for action that will help us make the kind of Western we want for the future," Shepard wrote.

Alan Shepard began his role as president and chancellor of Western University in June 2019. (Western University)

The report is important because the university needs to heal relationships, Forrest said, but it must do so in an open and transparent way that works with Black, Indigenous and people of colour on campus, as well as those who are disabled and part of the LGBTQ community.

"The university needs to follow through on its promises and not just say things. They need to do the work," Forrest said.

"I'm tired of being the token black disabled girl that they like to put in pictures because it feeds into their narrative. The people that see those pictures don't know that the very university that they're supporting or donating to is still keeping me back."