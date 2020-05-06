General Dynamics and Western University team up to make medical face shields

In an effort to support frontline health-care workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Western University and General Dynamics have teamed up to produce 500 medical face shields per day.

Based on the concept and design by the university, the London-based arms maker is filling daily orders from hospitals, medical officers and health practitioners from across the province. They plan to make more if there's a demand for it.

"We were looking for a natural fit to contribute in a positive way here in Canada and abroad during this global pandemic," said John Ellison, the vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada.

"When we learned what Western was doing with medical face shields, we wanted to connect right away because it was a great idea and we knew we could help," he added.

The university's project started last month when the advanced manufacturing team at Western's University Machine Services sheared and formed polycarbonate (PETG) to create the shield and attached velcro straps, which were designed and 3D-printed at the school, in order for the shields to be adjustable to fit a person's head.

Initially, the team provided designs and material to General Dynamics, but now the defence company is sourcing material to meet the demand.

Face shields extend the duration of surgical masks used by health-care workers interacting with at-risk patients and they also help prevent potential spreading of the virus. (Western University)

"The strength of London is built on partnerships. That's why I wasn't surprised when General Dynamics joined this project and ramped up production so quickly," said Peter White, Western's executive director of government relations and strategic partnerships.

"We're so pleased to be working together on this project, which is obviously so important to everyone in the community."

Since production started in mid-April, more than 11,000 shields have been ordered and 8,000 of them have been delivered and were free of charge.

