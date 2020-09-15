Western University doubles COVID testing capacity as city's assessment centres swamped

Western University doubled its COVID-19 testing capacity after having turn away hundreds of students yesterday, and London's two assessment centres saw hours-long line-ups as fears about a community outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continued to grow.

The outbreak in London, Ont., came as hundreds of thousands of school children began classes at elementary and high schools and college and university students flooded back to the city.

"Western encourages members of the campus community to get tested ONLY if they are symptomatic or have been in contact with a positive confirmed COVID-19 case," university administrators told students in a social media post on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 testing trailer will be able to handle 500 tests today, more than double yesterday's capacity of 200, which saw hundreds turned away at noon after the Middlesex London Health Unit declared an outbreak because several students tested positive for coronavirus after visiting popular student bars and restaurants downtown.

Carloads of people, as well as others on foot, are assessed by health care workers at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre on Tuesday. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

"Western officials are working hard to continue to build on-campus testing capacity," university administrators said.

Meanwhile, the city's two testing centres, at Oakridge Arena and the Carling Heights Community Centre, saw unprecedented lineups for a second straight day.

The day after <a href="https://twitter.com/Healthmac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Healthmac</a> told Londoners to only get tested if you have symptoms or have been in contact with a positive case, the lineup at the Oakridge assessment centre is the longest it’s ever been. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LDNont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LDNont</a> <a href="https://t.co/WDxnlZpXy5">pic.twitter.com/WDxnlZpXy5</a> —@CBCLondon

The health unit declared a community outbreak after Western University students tested positive for the virus. A community outbreak is one that could be spread across the whole community or through a defined sub-group where there is no specific facility, such as a retirement home, linked to the outbreak.

While the infected students have not attended classes or activities on campus, they have been to downtown bars and restaurants, and socialized with students in neighbouring housing units, the health unit said. It expects there to be more cases in the coming days.

"If we ever needed evidence to show there's still a risk from COVID-19 in the community, this is it," said Dr. Chris Mackie, London's medical officer of health in a statement.