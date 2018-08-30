Skip to Main Content
It's Western versus Toronto in national mascot showdown

With university football season about to start, the CBC decided to pit 16 of Canada's most unique team mascots against each other.

Fans have been voting online for 16 university mascots across Canada and it's down to the final two

It's JW the Mustang versus True Blue in the final showdown of the Canadian Mascot Madness. (CBC)

For the last week, students and fans have been voting online for their favourite mascot in a single elimination bracket, and now it's down to the final two.

Western University's JW the Mustang is up against the University of Toronto's True Blue.

(CBC)

At the time of publication, there were 3,300 online votes cast. And it's close — JW the Mustang is ahead of True Blue by six per cent.

JW the Mustang knocked Acadia University's Axeman out of the competition with 78 per cent of the vote on Thursday.

Voting ends at 3:26 p.m. Thursday.
 

