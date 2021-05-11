A second-year Western University student from Oakville has left London better than he found it by rounding up nearly 750 pounds of canned goods for the London Food Bank before heading off for summer break.

Michael Boushy, a member of the Mustangs Men's Hockey team, found himself wondering what to do with his household's leftover canned goods as he prepared to move out at the end of the term.

That's when the 22-year-old finance student, originally from South Africa, decided to start a food drive he dubbed the Cabinet Clean-out. He then partnered with the London Food Bank and spread the word via social media to his friends and fellow students to save their excess food for the cause.

Boushy stored 600 pounds of collected food in his living room before hauling it to the Food Bank in his housemate's truck. (Provided by Michael Boushy)

"Amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks in London, some of which occurred in residence at Western, and the pandemic in general, it is the least we can do to give back to the community we live in during our time at university," Boushy said. "It was really cool to see the Western community come together, and I have been really impressed with the support I've gotten thus far."

Boushy collected for the past month, coordinating collections around his final exam schedule and hunting down a summer internship. Donors would message online to arrange for a pickup, and others would drop donations off at Boushy's house.

Roommate Wilson O'Neill, a member of Western's Track & Field team and housemate to Boushy, lent out his truck to help with the food pickup.

The students donated many non-perishable items like Kraft Dinner, canned soup, tinned fish and pasta. Boushy stored over 600 pounds of the food in his living room before making his first trip to the food bank.

Boushy, right, stands with a fellow student with their donation to the London Food Bank. (Provided by Michael Boushy. )

Following the initial success of the Cabinet Clean-out, Boushy said he plans to continue the drive next year, and is hoping to inspire students in other campuses across the province.

"The one thing I took away from this experience was how easy it is to make an impact," he said. "It really didn't take much for me, it was a quick phone call to the London Food Bank, and they gave me some information on what type of donations they were looking for. It has been really cool to see how this has taken off."

Boushy made his final delivery to the food bank last week. The Cabinet Clean-out has concluded for the year, but the London Food Bank is still accepting donations from the community.