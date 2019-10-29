'He stripped us of our dignity;' Western student says after prof uses N-word in class

Fourth year Western student Chizoba Oriuwa thought she'd be in for an ordinary English lecture last Wednesday on campus.

The course, called Reading Popular Culture, was analyzing the black culture industry. Professor Andrew Wenaus aired an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the 90's sitcom, to discuss the topic.

"He was explaining that during pre-emancipation there were house slaves and there were field slaves. Then he said house slaves were referred to as 'House N*****. He said the full derogatory term," said Oriuwa, one of four black students in attendance.

I felt devalued. I felt deeply humiliated and angered that he said something like this -Chizoba Oriuwa

"I was frozen and shocked because I couldn't believe that he could say the word so carelessly and nonchalantly," she said.

After the lecture, another black student raised her hand and called him out on the use of the word, saying that 'house-slave' would've sufficed, said Oriuwa.

According to Oriuwa, her professor replied that he used the N-word to "get a reaction" from the class.

"I instantly felt like my presence as a black student, who sat in the front-row seat, was overlooked. I felt devalued. I felt deeply humiliated and angered that he said something like this," she said.

It was insensitive to think that non-black students in the class would be impacted by the word in the same way, said Oriuwa. She spoke to her professor privately after class and told him he didn't have the right to use the word, regardless of context.

"I believe he abused his power as a professor," she added.

Professor apologizes for using word in class

Andrew Wenaus is an English lecturer in Western University's Arts & Humanities department. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC)

Wenaus issued an apology saying the purpose of his lecture was to "demonstrate how a prime-time television sitcom achieved significant critiques of both class and race in America."

"I used the term "House N*****" to inform the students of the disturbing terminology that was used during slavery," Wenaus wrote in the apology posted to Western's website.

"While the term had been referred to as "N" when it came up in class prior, my use of the full term came spontaneously. I immediately regretted my words and there was some discussion of my choice in class, but I could have handled the situation more thoughtfully," he continued.

Wenaus ended his apology by saying he has reached out to services at Western to discuss how he can handle sensitive material in class.

An 'insincere' apology

"His apology was inadequate and insincere," said Oriuwa, who added that it failed to acknowledge his use of the word to get a reaction.

"By leaving out that critical part of the story, he's changed the narrative ... [and has] invalidated the anger and all the sentiments that black students have expressed."

CBC News reached out to Wenaus for further comment, but said he was unavailable and referred back to his apology. Western officials say they're not aware of any repercussions for the professor.

Oriuwa said Western faculty's response to her experience has been positive and academic advisors are working to switch her into another English class; however, as an institution she believes Western can do better to create a safer space for black students.

"I just want to see an environment where black students feel comfortable," she said.