Sarah Kempinska was less than two weeks away from her wedding day when she was put into a medically induced coma following complications from routine surgery.

The procedure was for the auto-immune disorder granulomatosis with polyangiitis. The rare condition causes inflammation in small blood vessels in parts of the body, constricting blood flow and causing Kempinska breathing issues that need to be surgically corrected every few years.

Kempinska, 33, is no stranger to the procedure. She's undergone the surgery a number of times since she was diagnosed with the disorder in 2015 — but this time was different. She was rushed to at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) emergency department after the complications and emergency surgery was performed.

"Things didn't go as planned, and I ended up in the ICU and I was intubated."

When she finally woke up, the dream wedding she had planned for two years was four days away. To make matters worse, her first few footsteps were shaky and the bride-to-be couldn't stay upright without a walker.

"I wasn't sure if I'd be able to walk down the aisle."

Kempinska woke up four days before her June 3 wedding date, intubated and unable to walk. She says staff at London Health Sciences Centre helped nurse her back to health, and she walked the aisle without needing any assistance. (LHSC CCTC photos – Sarah Kempinska)

It's a situation that would make any bride anxious.

Kempinska said she was terrified, but didn't have to face her fears alone.

The groom, Jim Kelly, stuck with her in sickness and in health.

"He didn't leave my side for even a moment," she said. "Of course when you're marrying someone, you say you'll be there for them no matter what, but you don't expect that stuff to come on so suddenly."

Kempinska's wedding was a very 'overwhelmingly emotional day' for her sister Anna, on the right. (Submitted by Sarah Kempinska. Photo taken by: Zealand Photography)

Determined to achieve her goal of walking down the aisle, Kempinska worked alongside LHSC staff to take a few small steps every day using a walker.

It wasn't easy. She struggled, both emotionally and physically, gasping for breath, tiring quickly and needing to rest. When she got discouraged, it was hospital staff who cheered her on, pushing her forward and never letting her quit.

"The staff made it their goal to get me to walk down the aisle. They could see how important it was for me and they wanted to make that happen."

And they did.

Not only did Kempinska marry Kelly on their planned date of June 3, she walked down the aisle with her dad, without a walker.

"There was not a dry eye in the house," said her sister, Anna. "It was a very overwhelmingly emotional day filled with gratitude for not just Sarah's perseverance, but also the people who took care of her who were wonderfully kind souls."

Almost three months later, Kempinska is happily married and continues to manage her condition. She remains thankful to the hospital staff who helped nurse her back to health.