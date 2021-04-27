Skip to Main Content
London·Video

We may be locked down, but this rodent-sized nut bar is still open

Longtime London, Ont. realtor Dianne Fewster has been having some fun with her rodent-sized restaurant, posting satirical videos online suggesting the establishment is for sale.

Dianne and Tim Fewster started building the squirrel playground last summer

Rebecca Zandbergen · CBC News ·

Tour the Craig Street backyard nut bar

CBC News London

11 hours ago
0:49
Real estate agent Dianne Fewster showcases her backyard nut bar in London, Ont. for sale to her furry backyard friends for just five nuts. 0:49

It all started with a squirrel-sized picnic table after Tim Fewster's sister-in-law sent him a picture of one.

"So I did that in about half an hour, and then she sent me a picture of a nut bar, and it just kept building and building," said Fewster.

He's since added multiple staircases — which only the chipmunks use — a photo booth, a beer fridge and a dartboard. There's also a picture of squirrels playing poker.

Tim Fewster built the rodent-sized nut bar and his realtor wife Dianne has been posting satirical videos online suggesting it's for sale. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

"We're asking five nuts for it, and all chattels are included," said longtime London, Ont. realtor Dianne Fewster, who's been posting satirical videos online, pretending the establishment is for sale.

"I actually had originally 'coming soon' on it, and then now it's 'for sale' because I staged it," she said. "It's all for fun. And it just hopefully puts a smile on someone's face."

 

You can listen to the full interview below:

London Morning4:23Backyard nut bar
London Morning host Rebecca Zandbergen chats with London real estate agent Diane Fewster about her backyard squirrel bar. Fewster is playfully using the bar to drum up a sale to squirrels and chipmunks in the neighbourhood. 4:23

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Zandbergen

Host, London Morning

Rebecca Zandbergen is from Ottawa and has worked for CBC Radio across the country for more than 15 years, including stops in Iqaluit, Halifax, Windsor and Kelowna.

