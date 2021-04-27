We may be locked down, but this rodent-sized nut bar is still open
Dianne and Tim Fewster started building the squirrel playground last summer
It all started with a squirrel-sized picnic table after Tim Fewster's sister-in-law sent him a picture of one.
"So I did that in about half an hour, and then she sent me a picture of a nut bar, and it just kept building and building," said Fewster.
He's since added multiple staircases — which only the chipmunks use — a photo booth, a beer fridge and a dartboard. There's also a picture of squirrels playing poker.
"We're asking five nuts for it, and all chattels are included," said longtime London, Ont. realtor Dianne Fewster, who's been posting satirical videos online, pretending the establishment is for sale.
"I actually had originally 'coming soon' on it, and then now it's 'for sale' because I staged it," she said. "It's all for fun. And it just hopefully puts a smile on someone's face."
