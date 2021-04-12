Watch this Ramadan primer from these Ontario high school students

As the world's Muslims begin celebrating their second Ramadan during a global pandemic, high school students in London, Ont. decided to share what the holiday means to them, and what it's like going to class while fasting.

The students put together a video for their peers and teachers ahead of the month long religious period that begins Tuesday.

Part of the practice involves fasting from sun-up to sun-down and the students say they often get a lot of questions about why and how they do it.

"Ramadan is a month of reflection, it's a time to reflect on your actions," said Ali Nigim, who attends Westminster Secondary School.

"It's a month of hardship that can lead to character growth."

Hooriya Ansari, who attends Oakridge Secondary School, said being unable to gather with friends and acquaintances during last year's breaking of the fast every night brought her closer to her family.

"You spend a lot of time with your family, we really embrace that relationship, that's very much what I cherish."

Teachers can help students by being aware that they're fasting and trying to build a connection with them, said Mona AbuSharkh, who teaches alternative education at the Thames Valley District School Board.

"Accommodation comes from understanding and taking the time to see where students are coming from," she said. "Make a connection. Know that it's a learning curve, and a learning opportunity as well."