COVID-19 case associated with Walkerton Minor Hockey Association

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says it is working with the Walkerton Minor Hockey Association to address a positive case of COVID-19 within the league.

There is currently no evidence of person-to-person transmission within the league, the health unit said in a news release issued Sunday.

Anyone identified as a close contact to the confirmed case, both in and outside the hockey environment, has already been contacted by a public health case manager directly, the health unit said.

"Anyone not contacted by public health is not considered at increased risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing," it said in the release.

"As with all other community members, members of the Walkerton Minor Hockey League are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, please isolate and go to an assessment centre for testing as soon as possible."