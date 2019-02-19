Skip to Main Content
Why health officials want you to walk like a penguin
The Middlesex-London Health Unit says walking like a penguin can help pedestrians stay balanced on icy sidewalks.

Knees bent, toes out—that's what penguin walking is all about

CBC News ·
Health officials say when you encounter ice, you should walk like a penguin. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Knees bent and toes out—that's what penguin walking is all about. 

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is urging Londoners via a social media video to walk like a penguin as a way to stay safe on icy sidewalks.

The idea makes sense to Londoner Nic Smith, who said the penguin walk is a familiar move to him given this winter's recent freezing rain spells. 

"When it's slippery smooth ice, you gotta pull out the penguin walk," he said, after wrapping up a Family Day game of shinny.

Nic Smith (right) says he's seen a lot of icy sidewalks this winter, thanks to frequent freezing rain. He says he's been known to use the penguin walk now and then. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Chantal Whitehead said she penguin walks as she walks her dog in her Old East Village neighbourhood.

"It would be nice if they plowed it a bit more often, but ultimately it's Canada, and we get a lot of ice and you have to do the penguin walk," she said.

Should we even have to penguin-walk?

The wish for better sidewalk-clearing was echoed by several Londoners CBC News spoke to about the penguin walk.

Liz Harris said she has to use a penguin-style stride once every five walks or so—and that she thinks the city could be doing more to keep streets clear to begin with.

"I'm pretty young and agile, but there are people who aren't, people with walkers and just older people that feel unsafe on the streets," she said. 

"Today it happens to be clear, but our street hasn't been plowed for 10 days."

For the city's part, officials say they're doing their best to keep sidewalks sanded and clear.

John Parsons, the city's manager of transportation and roadside operations, said sand is the best weapon in the fight against slips by providing traction to sidewalks. Salt, he said, only works on roads and walkways with very high traffic, and can't be used everywhere.

Parsons said crews spent Family Day clearing roadways, and that London's road network should be in good shape by Tuesday morning.

"We'll plow and we'll plow, and then we'll follow up with sanding," he said.

