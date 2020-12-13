Body of victim recovered in collapsed building in London, Ont., as investigation continues

Efforts to recover the body of a person who was trapped after the partial collapse of a building in London, Ont., have been completed, city officials said Sunday morning.

The area around 555 Teeple Terrace in the city's west end had been closed since just before noon on Friday when the wall of a four-storey building under construction suddenly gave way. Two people were killed and four injured.

One person died in hospital on Friday, shortly after being pulled from the wreckage. Another person, who was also pronounced dead on Friday, had been buried under the rubble until just before midnight on Saturday night, when recovery efforts were completed, officials said.

Those who were killed and injured were working on the construction of the four-storey apartment building, a project managed by Brock Developments. Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating, and the company said it is co-operating.

Efforts to get the victim out were delayed because the building was unstable after the collapse, and recovery teams wanted to avoid further injuries.

A person brings flowers to the site of the building collapse in honour of the victims on Saturday. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

A private demolition company was called in to assist as portions of the building had to be dismantled until the structure was stable enough for emergency workers to safely recover the body.

The recovery was a joint effort involving the London Police Service, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and the City of London.

The city said that out of respect for the individuals and their families, it will not be providing further information regarding the identities of the victims or the extent of their injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the collapse, the city said, adding that the scene will remain closed.

Roads around the area had been closed while the recovery was underway. Wonderland Road between Springbank Drive and Commissioners Road has since reopened.

WATCH | Aerial footage of partial building collapse in London, Ont.: