Via trains to resume Thursday in southwestern Ontario

Via Rail says it will resume service through its southwestern Ontario corridor on Thursday — running trains between Toronto and Windsor, Toronto and Sarnia and on the Toronto-Niagara route.

Via is also resuming service between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

Passengers in the region will have been without rail transport since Thursday because of anti-pipeline blockades.

Protesters have been blocking the tracks on Tyendinaga territory, near Belleville, Ont., since then in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in northern B.C. where the Coastal Gas Link pipeline is being contested.

Via does not own the rail lines and was waiting for notification from CN Rail that sections of the track would be available for passenger service.

Via Rail said as of Monday, 470 trains had been cancelled.

The company said Monday that passengers can cancel previously booked trips affected by the shutdown for a full refund.