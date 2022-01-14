VIA Rail temporarily cuts service between Ontario and Quebec

VIA Rail is temporarily scaling back service on the Toronto-Windsor corridor, as well as cutting trains to Ottawa and Montreal, amid pandemic restrictions that also sees business class cancelled.

The train company said Thursday that it needs to make the changes to maintain a level of service on all routes.

"Every change we have made to our services has been, and continues to be, closely linked to the evolving health crisis and following market demand," said President and CEO Cynthia Garneau in a statement.

Starting Jan. 17, two trains will run back-and-forth between Union Station in Toronto and Windsor. Service between Toronto and Montreal, and Toronto and Ottawa is also reduced.

VIA said it is also cutting service to business class passengers, eliminating food and drink service. It says a food cart will continue to be available in economy.

VIA said it hopes to resume full service by the spring.

Trains continuing to run are: