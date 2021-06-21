'Very distressing': Porch camera captures theft of Pride flag

Police are investigating after a home security camera captured footage of a Pride flag being stolen from a front porch in southeast London on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Hungerford Street, a residential street near the corner of Clarke and Hamilton Roads.

Security footage shows a group of four youths gathered together on the street. One walks up to the front of the house, tears a Pride rainbow flag hung up for display on the porch railing and dashes away with it.

Steven Karchut owns the house and says he doesn't believe taking the flag was a harmless prank.

"In our neighbourhood there are tons of Portuguese flags, tons of Canadian flags, yet only the Pride flag, our flag, was the one targeted and torn down," he said.

Karchut reported the incident to London Police Service. He said their response indicated the theft raises concerns well beyond the loss of a $40 flag.

"Being a very visible gay couple in a very small neighbourhood, this is very distressing to us and [police] understood that and took it very seriously," he said.

"It's kind of an escalation of ignorance on the part of the kids," he said. "I think it's more than just kids being kids at this point."

Karchut said police have requested a copy of the video in an attempt to identify the people in the video. In the meantime, people have been responding to his posts on social media.

"The public reaction has been very, very positive, a huge overwhelming sense of pride for me, that people in the public are taking this seriously, they're angry, they're upset with this happening," he said.

"Kids aren't born to do this they learn to do this and that's what's upsetting to me and my partner."