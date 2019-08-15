Skip to Main Content
Vehicle crash leads to explosion, evacuations in London, Ont.
Residents in London, Ont., rushed out of homes Wednesday night after police said a vehicle drove into a residence in the city's east end, causing an explosion.

Police believe explosion caused by ruptured gas line, 1 woman in custody

An explosion ripped through an east end neighbourhood in London, Ont., late Wednesday night. (Ryan Soulliere/ CBC News)

Police believe the explosion was caused by a ruptured gas line. One woman was taken into custody when police arrived on the scene, according to London Police Service Const. Shayna Boland.

"We are actively making sure that everybody is evacuated within a one block radius," Boland said, adding that "several homes" were on fire.

The crash happened in the area of Dundas Street and Woodman Avenue. Acting Deputy Fire Chief Jack Burt said fire crews were dealing with multiple structure fires.

"We also have a significant debris field from an explosion that actually goes over more than a block area at this point," he said.

Boland said that two police officers sustained minor injuries, while two injured firefighters were being assessed at hospital.

Neighbours quickly came together offering a place to sleep for those told to leave their homes. Others were circulating with water and coffee for those in need.

"I could see sparks exploding over the trees," said Joanne Bishop, a resident in the area. "These are our friends and neighbours so I think people are scared right now."

Police on the scene investigating following a car crash into a home in London, Ont. (Kate Dubinski/ CBC News)
