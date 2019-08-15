Vehicle crash leads to explosion, evacuations in London, Ont.

Residents in London, Ont., rushed out of homes Wednesday night after police said a vehicle drove into a residence in the city's east end, causing an explosion.

Police were on scene and evacuation orders were issued at dozens of homes as policed responded to the crash.

The evacuation extended for at least five blocks, an officer on the scene said.

"Police were called here for a vehicle that hit a house. It caught fire and now we're trying to deal with it," London Police Service Const. Shayna Boland said.

This is an evolving situation and I won’t tweet rumours. People are really coming together. One woman was walking around, offering people water. Others have brought chairs for people to sit in. LTC buses are here for people who want to go inside. I’m at Woodman / Dundas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y3hI2v14As">pic.twitter.com/Y3hI2v14As</a> —@KateDubinski

The crash happened in the area of Dundas Street and Woodman Avenue. where police were seen patrolling in gas masks.

Boland could not confirm whether anyone was taken to hospital.

Police on the scene investigating following a car crash into a home in London, Ont. (Kate Dubinski/ CBC News)

"I could see sparks exploding over the trees," said Joanne Bishop, a resident in the area. "These are our friends and neighbours so I think people are scared right now."

Neighbours quickly came together offering a place to sleep for those told to leave their homes. Others were circulating with water and coffee for those in need.