Ontario teen was on life-support after respiratory illness linked to vaping

An Ontario teenager was put on life support after using a vaping device in what public health officials say is first reported case of illness linked to the practice in Canada.

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit were alerted by a local doctor after the high school student fell ill and was sent to hospital.

"The individual was using e-cigarettes at least daily," said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region's medical officer of health.

"We have information about the brand used."

That information is not being released but has been passed to Canada's chief medical officer of health who will be gathering systematic data to determine if one vaping device is more potent than another.

Mackie said the teen has been released from hospital and is doing well.

"There are some who claim that vaping is not a risk in Canada. That is not the case. It's important that people understand vaping does create health risks."

There have been hundreds of such cases in the United States, but this is believed to be the first case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping in Canada.

"We know very little about the long-term health effects associated with e-cigarettes, but our findings so far are enough to convince us of the need to advise the public."

The health unit says it will not disclose the age, gender or hometown of the patient, claiming confidentiality.

The news comes on the same day as the Ontario health minister ordered public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.

It also follows a directive from Health Canada to health-care professionals, telling them to ask patients about their vaping use and if they have any trouble breathing or shortness of breath.

"The use of these products is escalating at a rate we've never seen," said Linda Stobo, the Middlesex-London Health Unit's manager of chronic disease and tobacco control. "Our enforcement officers have seen an exponential increase in the number of students who vape, particularly high school-aged youth, which is a major concern for us."

Health officials say they're worried about the marketing of e-cigarettes and the high concentrations of nicotine found in some of the products.

Selling vaping products to those under 18 isn't allowed in Canada, but Health Canada wants to strengthen rules to limit the visibility of vaping ads to young people.

In the United States, there have been hundreds of cases of respiratory illnesses linked to vaping and at least seven deaths. However, the London-Middlesex case is believed to be the first reported in Canada.