Used-car sale turns into quest to help 4 Ontario college students from Nepal furnish their empty place

Chris Delargy of Mount Brydges, Ont., wasn't planning to start a furniture drive when he sold his 2011 Mazda to four students from Nepal last week, but after seeing their empty apartment, he couldn't just walk away.

Rebecca Zandbergen · CBC News ·
Chris Delargy of Mount Brydges, Ont., wasn't planning to start a furniture drive when he sold his red 2011 Mazda 3 to four students from Nepal last week, but after seeing their empty apartment, he couldn't just walk away.

"I went home, and I said, 'Man, this isn't really my style, but I've got to see if I can get these guys some help here," said Delargy, 60, who works as a handyman in town.

Delargy was initially wary of the students when two of them showed up in a taxi to take his car for a test drive earlier this month.

They invited me up to their apartment so I could write them a receipt for the deposit and we walked in and basically they didn't have any furniture at all.- Chris Delargy of Mount Brydges, Ont.

"Two young fellas showing up in the taxi to buy a car isn't normal, I guess you could say," Delargy chuckled during an interview with London Morning's Rebecca Zandbergen.

But Delargy warmed up to the young men while the three of them drove around Mount Brydges in the 12-year-old Mazda, and he learned about their move to Canada to study at Lambton College in Sarnia.

From left to right: Sandip Adhikari, Ganesh Chaulagain, Niraj Bhatta. The three men live together, along with another roommate. They all moved from Nepal in September to study at Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont.
Sandip Adhikari, Ganesh Chaulagain and Niraj Bhatta, left to right, live together, along with another roommate. They moved from Nepal in September to study at Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. (Submitted by Chris Delargy )

The roommates initially moved to Sarnia in September 2022, but relocated to Strathroy where they all found jobs. 

"We are working in Strathroy and we need to go to our school in Sarnia," said Sandip Adhikari, 27, who is studying advanced manufacturing and applied material processing, and works at a gas station in Strathroy. "There is only one bus ... to Sarnia, so we have to spend lots of time waiting for the bus, so we want to get a car to go to school."

The students convinced Delargy to knock $650 off the asking price, down to $4,250.

Sandip Adhikari, 25, recently snapped this selfie with two of his roommates and Chris Delargy.
Adhikari, 25, recently snapped this selfie with two of his roommates and Delargy. (Submitted by Chris Delargy)

Only mattresses in apartment

After the test drive, Delargy agreed to drive the students back to their home in nearby Strathroy.

"They invited me up to their apartment so I could write them a receipt for the deposit, and we walked in and basically, they didn't have any furniture at all," recalled Delargy.

"They had mattresses on the floor in their bedrooms and they had an extra mattress in the living room, and that was it," he said, adding the apartment was "clean as a whistle" — just sparse.

It's been tough to gather all the furniture they need, admitted Adhikari. 

Delargy got to work as soon as he got home, sharing their story on a local Facebook page.

"I said I got to post something and see if I can get these guys some help here, some furniture or something.

Chris Delargy, 60, posted this on a local Facebook page looking for furniture donations for the four students from Nepal, living in Strathroy.
Delargy, 60, posted this on a local Facebook page looking for furniture donations for the four students from Nepal who are living in Strathroy, Ont. (Facebook)

"The response was just unbelievable," said Delargy.

So far, he's delivered the roommates a kitchen table, a couch, bed frames and a TV stand. He also picked up some odds and ends with a money donation he received.

"He's a wonderful guy," said Adhikari. "I didn't expect that, but after meeting with Chris, I'm so excited.

"I'm just wondering how Canadians can be so helpful and I'm so grateful."

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Zandbergen

Host, London Morning

Rebecca Zandbergen is from Ottawa and has worked for CBC Radio across the country for more than 20 years, including stops in Iqaluit, Halifax, Windsor and Kelowna. Contact Rebecca at rebecca.zandbergen@cbc.ca or follow @rebeccazandberg on Twitter.

