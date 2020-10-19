Two purple crosswalks to mark London's annual Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign

Two crosswalks in downtown London will be painted purple this week to mark the annual Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign, as demand for help from victims continues to climb.

The purple crosswalks will be located at Richmond Street and Central Avenue and at Clarence and Dundas Streets.

"We wanted to keep the purple close to where we have our Tree of Hope in (Victoria Park) and Angel Street, which is the small street between Clarence and Richmond, which honours women who have been murdered," said Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women's Centre (LAWC).

"The locations are both great, and this is just another way that we can raise awareness and we're really delighted to have it."

In the meantime, Londoners are being encouraged to shine a purple light on homes and businesses.

"We want women to know that there is hope and help."

Demand for services at LAWC have increased by 28 per cent since March compared to the same period last year, said Walker.

She said the number doesn't include the many more women and girls who have been unable to reach out during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because their partners are often hovering nearby.

"They're really trapped. It's like being incarcerated in your own home. And during that time, they face horrific acts of violence and verbal abuse. And, of course, when their children are there, they're also exposed to this."

Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women's Centre, said demand for services from abused women and girls has increase by 28 per cent since March. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC News)

Walker said she expects the agency will receive more calls for help during the awareness campaign as word gets out that LAWC is offering counselling via Zoom and telephone, as well in as in the office.

The two downtown crosswalks were to be painted purple Sunday night but the project had to be put off because of wet weather, and with more rain in the forecast for Monday night, it's expected to be further delayed.

The Shine the Light campaign kicks off this Thursday with a virtual media launch, and the annual lighting of the Tree of Hope in Victoria Park will be held on Nov. 2.

The tree lighting is open to the public, despite the pandemic, but participants will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Both events will be carried via Facebook live.

"And as we have been saying to people … if you'd rather stay at home to ensure your safety and the safety of others, you can still tune in," said Walker.

LAWC's offices were closed at the start of the pandemic but reopened during stage two of the province's recovery plan with Plexiglass screens and personal protective equipment.

Walker says if the city has to shut down again because of the spread of COVID-19, she and her staff will continue to work in their offices and will "feel safe in doing so."