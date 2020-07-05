Two people in serious condition after single vehicle crash in Arva

Two people have been sent to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in Arva, just north of London, provincial police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 14000 block of Medway Road just before 7:45 Sunday morning.

Police say that an eastbound vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch and that's when it struck a hydro pole.

The two adults who were inside the vehicle have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Medway Road, between Richmond Street and Wonderland Road, is closed while crews work to clear the scene and replace the damaged hydro pole. Provincial police also remain on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, as the roadway is expected to be closed until around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact provincial police or Crime Stoppers.