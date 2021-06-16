TVDSB won't make masks a requirement despite directive from board

Administrators with London's largest school board will stick with the status quo when it comes to mask wearing, instead of implementing a directive by elected trustees to make them a requirement in schools.

Officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) met yesterday with the province to discuss the outcome of a board vote Tuesday night to make masking a requirement for all students, staff and visitors. The board stopped short of calling for a mask mandate.

"The Ministry of Education confirmed that as a school board, we are expected to continue to offer staff and students choice," said Riley Colchane, associate director of education with the TVDSB.

Trustees voted seven to five in favour of making masks a requirement. Last week, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board went a step further and reintroduced a mask mandate.

Thames Valley schools had as many as 1,000 staff members out sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine last week. Two schools have had to move to remote learning because there weren't enough teachers.

"As the administration, we recognize the efforts of our board of trustees. And we know that our board of trustees is committed to ensuring that we have felt safe learning and working environments for all of our community members," said Colchane.

"That being said, we do work with and report to the Ministry of Education, and at this time the Ministry of Education, although they are also encouraging mask wearing in schools, says we are required to provide choice."

Colchane said a letter went home to parents today reiterating that it is up to them to decide if their child wears a mask.

"We do really recognize that there are varying perspectives and opinions around mask wearing in our communities and we really want all of our families and all of our stakeholders to be kind and supportive about those differing perspectives and opinions and really work together to create an inclusive learning environment," Colchane said.

He said the TVDSB will continue to consult with public health officials, the Ministry of Education, and the chief medical officer of health on the need to mask.

Trustees Laura Gonzalez and Sherri Moore are among the seven who voted in favour of the masking requirement. While neither could speak on behalf of the board, both expressed personal disappointment with masking being optional.

"Personally, I did not see the communication before it was sent to families but was nevertheless disappointed that, in my opinion, it did not reflect the motion passed on April 19," said Gonzalez.

The chair of the board of trustees did not respond to a request for comment by the time this article was published.