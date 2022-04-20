TVDSB students react to new mask requirement

After much debate among school board trustees, wearing masks is now a requirement for staff, students and visitors to all buildings within the Thames Valley District School Board.

The board made the vote during a special meeting on Tuesday night. A spokesperson said Wednesday that senior administration was working out how it would proceed with enforcement, and would have more details on Thursday.

In Tuesday's meeting it was decided that the word "requirement" would replace the word "mandate," and that students would not need to submit medical documentation for exemptions.

CBC News spoke with students at a TVDSB high school to ask how they felt about the new requirement, which the board passed mere weeks after the province lifted its own mandates on masking in classrooms.

"Honestly, I think it should be anyone's choice, really, to wear a mask or not. I wear a mask, but it doesn't really bother me when people don't wear a mask, you know, because it's been years [since the pandemic began]," said Robel Fesshaghirghis, a grade 11 student at HB Beal Secondary School.

Grade 11 student Shaceson Turner said being required to wear a mask didn't affect him personally, but he wouldn't be surprised to know if others were upset.

"I know some people find it uncomfortable," he said, adding that he's had no trouble wearing masks despite having severe asthma. He said he'd opt to wear a mask, even if there wasn't a requirement to do so.

"I kind of just got used to it," said Turner.

Students gather after the final bell. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

Allesandra Ball, in grade 12, said she feels masks provide an added layer of protection during the sixth wave of the pandemic.

"We've seen a significant rise in COVID cases now that people are taking their masks off," said Ball. "They're not fun to wear, but I get the value in it."

"[The requirement] doesn't bother me that much, but I can see how other students would be upset now that they have to put it back on. It's nice to see people's faces again, but I get the need."

Benjamin Fortier, in grade 11, was another student who said he's adjusted to wearing a mask.

"I personally don't care and I don't really think it's a big deal to begin with," he said. "I think everyone should just wear their masks…I mean, we've been wearing them every day for the past year."

Before voting for the requirement with seven to five in favour, the London board discussed whether or not it had the authority to implement a mandate, and how it would be enforced.

Last week, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board also voted to reintroduce a mask mandate. Chair Lynn Scott said that while it's too soon to say whether or not enforcement has been an issue, there are options for students to request exemptions.

"Many of our students were wearing masks anyway, but certainly not all of them. And I know that some have significant objections to wearing masks," said Scott. "So right now, we're still very much in a wait and see mode as far as the actual compliance with the mandate is concerned."