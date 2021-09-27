TVDSB report calls to 'pause' student resource officer program

The Thames Valley District School Board's (TVDSB) director of education issued an apology on Monday to Indigenous, Black and youths of colour who have felt hurt or traumatized by police presence in schools.

The apology comes after a months-long review into the School Resource Officer (SRO) program, which places police officers in schools with the aim of helping to ensure a healthy and safe environment for students.

"Our top priority is to create learning environments where students feel supported and safe. I want to apologize to any student who feels we have failed to fulfill our duty to them," said TVDSB Education Director Mark Fisher in a statement.

"While the review found value in the program, it's also clear that presence of School Resource Officers can be triggering and make it hard for some students to be at school."

The review into the SRO program started in June 2020, when trustees agreed to consult with students, staff, parents and community members on the role the resource officers play.

A review was started in October 2020. It was led by leaders from London's Black, Indigenous and other community members of colour, along with the TVDSB, London District Catholic School Board and London police.

"The recommendations suggested in the summary report are vital and necessary in implementing a program that honours and respects the concerns and wishes of the students and their communities," said George Johnson, with Black Youth Connect, in a statement.

The review will be presented to trustees at a school board meeting Tuesday, which recommends pausing the SRO program for a minimum of one year to continue studying the needs of students in the school system.

"Many of our young people have been mistreated. We heard this in the feedback. That their trauma is real. I support the pause in the SRO program and the work of creating together, led by the voices of Indigenous, Black and Youth of Colour, a new, better way of having youth and police interact," Al Day, the executive director at N'Amerind Friendship Centre, said in a statement.

London Police Chief Steve Williams acknowledged the force needs to listen to young BIPOC voices and that they will continue to work together to improve the ways they serve schools and relationships.

More to come.