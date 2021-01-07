TVDSB mulling over offering French Immersion online, wants parents to weigh in

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is looking to see if there's interest in offering their French Immersion program in full remote learning next September.

This comes a week after the board has said it would only be offering the program in-person.

"We listened to parents and guardians and the Board wants to explore the feasibility of making French Immersion available to Full Remote Learners in the fall," Mark Fisher, the board's education director, said in a media release Monday afternoon.

The program has not yet been offered as an option for full remote learning due to staffing concerns and low enrolment, the board said.

"If there is enough interest, the Board will do its best to offer French Immersion as a Full Remote Learning option for students based on expressions of interest and staffing availability," Fisher added.

Parents and guardians are being asked to indicate which type of learning they're interested in enrolling their children in for the upcoming school year by Thursday, May 13.

Starting Tuesday, parents will be able to access the Declaration of Learning Model form found on the TVDSB's parent portal site to indicate their desired learning type. Those who have already completed the form, but wish to change their request, can revisit the portal.

The TVDSB is also suggesting parents and guardians take a look at an online guide they've developed to ensure they pick that right fit.