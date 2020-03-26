TVDSB asks parents to weigh in on September back-to-school plans

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has launched an online survey allowing parents to voice their concerns and expectations about schools reopening in the fall.

Information provided by parents will help guide the school board in planning for the upcoming school year.

Questions include whether parents are planning to allow their kids back to school or if they will continue to learn from home. Parents will also be asked about transportation and how comfortable they feel allowing their children to ride school buses.

Ontario asks school board to draft plans

Last week the provincial government instructed school boards across Ontario to draft plans for three scenarios.

Those scenarios include a regular school routine with enhanced safety protocols, a modified school routine with reduced class sizes and alternating weeks, or continued at-home learning.

The plan for the school year could also vary by region within the board, depending on local COVID-19 numbers.

"I want people to know that we will be likely moving between our various platforms and models as we get direction from our health units and the Ministry of Education," said Mark Fisher, director of education, during this week's social media chat.

"So, it is likely that school will look different across the district at different times."

The school board will also be gathering feedback on its reopening strategy from teacher unions and other employee groups.

Parents are being asked to complete the survey by June 30. The anonymous survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.

The region's largest school board will be sending out another survey looking at family and student experiences with online learning in the coming weeks.