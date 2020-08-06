TVDSB gives parents deadline to confirm if kids will be in class

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is asking parents and guardians to confirm whether their children will be attending school in-person in September or choosing full remote learning at home.

Parents have until Tuesday, August 18 to make their selection online using the Parent Portal.

Those who choose full remote learning will be asked for additional information regarding online access and availability of necessary technology devices.

Separate entries for each child are required to ensure adequate classroom space and teaching staff.

If families request to change their selection later in the year, the school board said they may be subject to a wait list as available classroom space and staffing may be limited.

The school board said it's excited to welcome students back and plans are underway to make it a safe and welcoming experience.

Ontario announced its plans for the new school year last week. The Ministry of Education said elementary students will return full-time, with improved safety measures and a maximum of 30 students in each class.

Secondary students will return in a hybrid model, with an alternating schedule of in-person attendance and remote learning.

Students in special education classes will attend five days a week in both elementary and secondary schools.

TVDSB said parents will receive more information about their plan for the upcoming year following consultation with the Ministry of Education.