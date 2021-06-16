June is National Indigenous History Month. This is a time to learn about, appreciate and acknowledge the contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

CBC will recognize National Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, June 21, with a special broadcast, live from London, Ont.

Tune in

"We Walk Together" airs between 4 and 6 p.m. on CBC Radio One and on the CBC Listen app. You'll want to set the location to London, Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo, Sudbury or Thunder Bay. Featuring voices and experiences from across the province, the show honours and celebrates Indigenous culture, community and storytelling.

This two-hour special is hosted by Sean Vanderklis, an associate producer with CBC's Unreserved podcast. Sean is Mississauga from Curve Lake First Nation.

Guests

Deanne Hupfield is passionate about powwows. She teaches Indigenous children about the tradition and recently pivoted to teaching jingle dress making online. She's helping others stay "powwow ready" at all times, even during the pandemic!

Meet Brent Bissaillion, Serpent River First Nation's new chief. This Anishinabe two-spirit man has an education in political science and Indigenous governance.

Erik Mandawe is part of "A Tribe Called Med", a group of Indigenous med students from Western University in London,. Erik and his mother, Ramona Dunn, share the importance of their special relationship.

How do you stay connected during COVID-19? For some, laughter truly is the best medicine. Comedian Don Kelly shows how viral videos and sharing jokes brought the community together during a time of separation.

Virtual workouts with a twist: Gloria Ranger from the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre has been holding zoom powwow workouts throughout the pandemic. She explains how her classes work and why it's so important to maintain them during this time.

Indigenous illustration project

To learn more about National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples' Day, visit cbc.ca/nihm. These seven artists showcase culture and community through illustration.