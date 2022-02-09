Protesters block section of Highway 402 heading to Sarnia, Ont., bridge crossing to U.S.
Protests at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., snarl traffic at region's other major border crossing
Two major southwestern Ontario bridges that are key trade arteries to the U.S. are now tied up due to protests against pandemic mandates.
On Wednesday morning, a section of Highway 402 that leads to Sarnia's Bluewater Bridge crossing was closed, Ontario Provincial Police reported.
In Windsor, traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the city to Michigan, has either been blocked or slowed since Monday due to ongoing protests.
In Sarnia, all lanes are currently closed, westbound at Nauvoo Road.
The OPP reported high volumes of traffic in the area and is asking drivers to follow emergency detouring route signs.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been diverting commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge, due to the Ambassador Bridge issues.
Windsor police have maintained one side-street entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, allowing the trickle of some traffic. Traffic is completely blocked for those exiting the bridge and entering Canada from Michigan.
