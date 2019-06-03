Trish McIntyre named Acting Deputy Police Chief

The London Police Services Board has named acting Inspector Trish McIntyre to the role of Acting Deputy Police Chief, effective today.

McIntyre is the first woman to hold such a high rank at London police.

She has been with the service since 1999, when she started as a cadet.

She's worked in uniformed patrol, major case management, the sexual assault and child abuse section and in major crime.

"Acting Inspector Trish McIntyre is a highly qualified and exceptional police officer who has earned the opportunity to serve as acting deputy chief," said Coun. Mo Salih, who chairs the London police services board.

"The board is looking forward to the positive impact and experiences she will bring forward."

McIntyre is the first female acting deputy police chief. Last week, Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth resigned his position to take a job as Woodstock's police chief.

London is also in the midst of a search for a new police chief.