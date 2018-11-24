Woman charged in connection with triple homicide southwest of London

Provincial police have arrested a woman in connection with a triple homicide in Middlesex Centre, near London, Ont., earlier this month.

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations of the Grand River was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

On Nov. 4, one woman and two men were found dead in or near a grey pick-up truck near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex County.

Four days later Ontario Provincial Police identified the bodies as 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson, all members of Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, Ont.

Police also confirmed they were investigating the deaths as homicides, but would not say how the victims died.

Miller, a mother of five, was seven months pregnant when she was killed, police said during a news conference held on Six Nations reserve near Hamilton on Nov. 15.

All three victims were "close friends," explained Darren Montour, acting deputy chief of Six Nations police, adding Miller and Porter were cousins. Family members say Porter and Jamieson were "inseparable."

Police warn that there will be periodic road closures for several days as the investigation continues, including the intersection of 4th Line and Tuscarora Road, as well as 4th Line and Onondaga Road. The Six Nations Landfill will remain open, but will only be accessible from Onondaga Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP tipline specifically set up for the investigation at 1-844-677-5050 or the Six Nations Police Service, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.