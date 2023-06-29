Track cyclists search for new home as London, Ont. velodrome closes

The only track cycling centre in London, Ont. and one of four indoor velodromes in Canada is now permanently closed.

The Forest City Velodrome (FCV) has been operating on a month-to-month basis for 15 years at the south London location. On Thursday, the president of the non-profit organization said the group has not been able to negotiate a renewed lease allowing it to obtain corporate sponsorships.

"The cycling community in London is a pretty tight knit group," said Craig Linton, FCV president. "While it's heartbreaking news for all of us to hear, we have to realize that the chapter here is closed for now and we need to move on."

Forest City Velodrome president Craig Linton says there's nothing quite like training on track over a stationary bike. (Black Line Cycling Facebook )

Flexion Properties, the owners of the building housing the velodrome, said in an email that there are currently no firm plans for the building.

The velodrome opened in 2005 when it re-purposed the building formerly used as the London Ice House on Wellington Road South. At the time, it was the first indoor speed cycling track in Canada.

Membership was high when it first opened, Linton said, but dropped off as velodromes opened in Milton and then in Detroit. It also faced struggles to retain membership during the pandemic, but did gain strong youth membership last year.

"But at the end of the day, you know, it's not enough to be able to pay all of the bills in a sustainable manner moving forward," said Linton.

FCV president Craig Linton says he's been told that the landlord is pursuing other plans for the building, previously used as the London Ice House. (Black Line Cycling Facebook)

The FCV has served as a training ground for athletes like Nick Wammes, who now competes in track cycling for Team Canada, and Olympian Joseph Veloce.

Members of FCV have started a new non-profit called the Black Line Cycling Association. It plans to organize mountain bike clinics, group racing, and recreational rides to foster youth interest in cycling in the London area.

The group is hoping to find a new home for recreational riding, training and racing in the next three years, said Linton. In the meantime, it has secured a space in an older arena in London to do indoor mountain biking activities during the winter season.

In January, FCV went days without power after thieves cut copper wiring from a nearby hydro pole. The incident did not contribute to FCV closing its doors this spring.