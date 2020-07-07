A Toronto police officer has been charged in connection with the homicide investigation of Bill Horace, a former Liberian rebel leader who was shot in London, Ont., in June.

Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, is the father of a suspect charged in the death of 44-year-old Horace.

Members of London's Major Crimes Section arrested and charged Gregory with breach of trust Tuesday. Gregory's son Keiron Gregory, 22, was charged June 25 with second-degree murder in the case, but remains at large.

Police have not said what Trevor Gregory is accused of in relation to the breach of trust charge. He has been released from custody pending a London court appearance on September 29.

Horace was shot and killed following a home invasion in east London on the morning of June 21. Police say four men forced their way into a home at 232 Pochard Lane, attacking and shooting him. When emergency crews arrived on scene, he was found sprawled in front of a neighbour's house.

Horace served as a rebel commander under Charles Taylor, a former Liberian warlord and convicted war criminal. He fled Liberia and came to Canada in 2002 where he applied for refugee status.

All four suspects in the case remain at large.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.