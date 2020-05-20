Toronto man charged in crash that sees vehicle burn near White Oaks Mall

A Toronto man has been charged with drug possession and impaired driving after allegedly crashing his car, knocking himself out and being pulled from the burning vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was found unconscious in the driver seat of the vehicle by emergency crews at approximately 5:40 a.m Tuesday morning.

Police said the car had collided into a row of bushes on Jalna Boulevard, near White Oaks Mall, causing the back-end of the vehicle to catch fire.

The suspect was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the nearby hospital where he later regained consciousness.

London police said the driver was found with a number of suspected drugs, including Crystal Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Crack Cocaine. Police said he also has an outstanding warrant.

The man faces the following charges:

Four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Impairment.

Two counts of failing to comply with release order.

He's set to appear in London court on May 22.