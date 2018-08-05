Toronto girl, 3, dead after she was struck by pickup truck in Ontario provincial park

A three-year-old Toronto girl is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck in a provincial park on Lake Huron near Grand Bend, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to Pinery Provincial Park on Lakeshore Road in Bosanquet Township, northeast of Sarnia, after they received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She was hit by a pickup truck in the midst of making a U-turn and later died in hospital, the OPP said in a news release on Sunday. The driver is a 39-year-old man, OPP said.

Both are from the East York neighbourhood in Toronto. Police have not said whether the two people are related.

'Extremely traumatic' for family members

Police said people nearby tried to administer first aid to the girl before the ambulance arrived. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her body will be sent to a coroner's office in Toronto for examination on Monday.

"This event has been extremely traumatic for the family," the OPP said.

Police said they may release the identity of the driver and girl once its investigation is complete.

OPP's West Region technical reconstructionist investigators and its identification bureau and local OPP officers are continuing to investigate.