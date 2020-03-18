Toronto cop linked to Liberian rebel leader's homicide was disciplined in past

A Toronto officer accused in connection with the homicide of a Liberian rebel leader had previously been disciplined by the Toronto police force for insubordination and neglect of duty.

Trevor Gregory, a 21-year veteran of the force, was charged Tuesday with breach of trust in the shooting death of Bill Horace.

His son, Keiron Gregory, is currently on the run facing charges of second degree murder.

London police, who are investigating the homicide that happened inside a home in the city's east-end, would not say how Const. Gregory broke trust.

But documents obtained by the Toronto police service show his judgment had been questioned in the past.

In April 2016, Gregory pleaded guilty to insubordination and neglect of duty in relation to the arrest of a woman who later overdosed in a cell.

The disciplinary report said Gregory arrested a woman in 2015 across from Division 53, where he worked. Because of the proximity to the station, and the fact that she had mobility issues, he drove her across the road to be booked.

The evidence said Gregory did not take her purse away for the short drive, and the woman ingested an undisclosed number of pills, as well as hid others in her vaginal area.

Gregory admitted he did not tell the booking officer about the pills, and the woman was later found unconscious in the cell.

The officer overseeing the disciplinary hearing docked Gregory three days pay, in part because of his exemplary service record and his quick admittance of wrongdoing.

Homicide investigation continues

This undated image of Bill Horrace was taken from social media. (Facebook)

CBC has not reached out to Gregory for comment. He has been released from custody pending a London court appearance on September 29.

London police said they continue to look for his son, whom they believe is armed and dangerous, and likely in the GTA.

Investigators are also looking for three other men who allegedly broke into the London home where Horace was shot on June 21.

Horace was a rebel commander under the watch of Charles Taylor, a Liberian war criminal, who took part in the murder of dozens of people.

Horace fled Liberia and came to Canada in 2002 where he applied for refugee status.

When he was killed last month, Canadian authorities were aware of his past and had not made a decision about his application.