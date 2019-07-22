Environment Canada has issued a series of tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings about potentially dangerous storms across southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Some areas along the shores of Lake Huron from Goderich and north toward the Grey Bruce Peninsula reported getting hit with heavy winds and rain. In others areas the storms passed quickly with only some rain.

As of 6 p.m. tornado watches were in effect for:

London-Middlesex.

Grey-Bruce.

Huron-Perth

Sarnia-Lambton.

Waterloo-Wellington

Windsor-Essex-Chatham Kent.

Many of the same areas were also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

In the early afternoon, Bluewater Power was reporting a weather-related outage in Sarnia affecting about 3,200 customers, but has since restored power to the affected area.

As of 6 p.m. some storm cells with the potential to bring heavy winds and rain were forming west of Lake Huron in Michigan and heading toward the Canadian Lake Huron shores.

The tornado watch statements issued earlier Wednesday say the storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to between 90 and 110 kilometres an hour. Hail the size of a nickel, and up to the size of a toonie, is also possible.

Geoff Coulson is a metrologist with Environment Canada. He said the weather modelling is showing storms with the potential to affect a wide swath of southwestern Ontario.

"The area of greatest concern at this point is from the Windsor area through London and also including the shores of Lake Huron and up through the Bruce Peninsula, and parts of Gerogian Bay," he said. "The real concern at this time is the southwest."

Couslon recommends that anyone planning outdoor activities on Wednesday and into the evening pay attention to weather statements and alerts.

East of Exeter 5:38pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7TL328CdAX">pic.twitter.com/7TL328CdAX</a> —@alyshamill

"Keeping an eye on the sky and on the weather statements are going to be very important in what could be a rapidly developing situation this afternoon and into this evening," he said.

The storms are expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron this afternoon, then track eastward through the evening.

The statement says the threat of severe weather will decrease as the storms move east this evening.

The special weather statement comes as all of southern Ontario already under a heat alert. The forecast is calling for daytime highs in London to hit 31 C. Taking account of the humidity, temperatures in some parts of southwestern Ontario could feel like 40 C.

