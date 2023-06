Two years after four members of the Afzaal family were killed while out for a walk in London, Ont., the people closest to them reflect on how the strength they showed in life has helped them live each day since the attack.

"Time is the biggest healer, and we have now the courage to thank them for their love and care all these years," said Umar Afzaal and his family in a statement issued Monday through their lawyer.

On June 6, 2021, Umar's brother, Salman Afzaal, Salman's wife Madiha, grandmother Talat and the couple's daughter, Yumnah, were killed when a truck hit them at high speed on Hyde Park Road in what police are calling an alleged hate-motivated attack.

Umar is helping to care for the youngest family member, who survived the attack. CBC News has agreed to not name the boy so he can have as normal a life as possible.

"Life goes on; we know they are at a better place looking down upon us smiling," the family statement said.

Each family member remembered

The page-long message describes how the family is remembering each person who was killed, drawing on memories and reminiscing about moments they'll never get back. They speak directly to each victim, describing how they "must now live with this emptiness for the rest of their lives."