Two years after four members of the Afzaal family were killed while out for a walk in London, Ont., the people closest to them reflect on how the strength they showed in life has helped them live each day since the attack.

"Time is the biggest healer, and we have now the courage to thank them for their love and care all these years," said Umar Afzaal and his family in a statement issued Monday through their lawyer.

On June 6, 2021, Umar's brother, Salman Afzaal, Salman's wife Madiha, grandmother Talat and the couple's daughter, Yumnah, were killed when a truck hit them at high speed on Hyde Park Road in what police are calling an alleged hate-motivated attack.

Umar is helping to care for the youngest family member, who survived the attack. CBC News has agreed to not name the boy so he can have as normal a life as possible.

"Life goes on; we know they are at a better place looking down upon us smiling," the family statement said.

Each family member remembered

The page-long message describes how the family is remembering each person who was killed, drawing on memories and reminiscing about moments they'll never get back. They speak directly to each victim, describing how they "must now live with this emptiness for the rest of their lives."�

As well as the release of the letter, a public vigil will be held Tuesday in London.

"We miss our late-night discussions and making strategies for decorating houses," the family says in their message to Madiha. "We all commit to continuing your legacy and we will love your surviving child the same as our children."

A memorial at the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road after a family of four was hit and killed in an attack. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Salman, a physiotherapist who would drive from London to Mitchell, Ont. for work, is remembered for being a motivator and a caregiver for "people from all faiths, ages, gender, colour or creed."

His love for his mother, Talat, 74, was important for the family to mention.

"We always used to say that your love for your mother was unmatched. She had the best days of her life when you were around her."

Grandmother, teen loved art

Talat was a school teacher and artist. Her surviving family said she is still appreciated by her students, who have become very successful in their careers. But their pain for her was clear in their message.

"We don't know whom we will turn to for prayers in hard times. You have shown us the path of humility, simplicity and self-respect," they wrote.

"We miss you and we promise you that we will not let you down. We will take care of our family, as you have taught us."

Yumnah was 15 when she died. Like her grandmother, she was an artist, and her work went on to inspire the design of the permanent memorial at the site of the attack. Other artists have also used her work for tributes, including one on display at White Oaks Mall.

During her time at the London Islamic School, Yumna Afzaal and her mother painted this mural. The two were among the four family members killed in what police believe was a targeted attack because of their Muslim faith. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

"You left us too soon, and we did not get a chance to see you grow and become as successful in your life as we all knew you would be. Our hearts cry for you and we wish you peace. Your cousins will follow your example."

And some have. At least one of Yumnah's cousins is a founder of the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI), a group mostly made up of teens who are taking action and inspiring change.

Shortly after the attack two summers ago, Nathaniel Veltman, who's in his early 20s, was arrested. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with associated terror counts. He's set to stand trial in Windsor starting in September.

"We anxiously wait for justice to be served and the perpetrator punished to the fullest extent of law. We have full faith in the Canadian justice system," the family said.