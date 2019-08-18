A lightning strike early Sunday severed a gas line and prompted the evacuation of people from 60 homes in Tillsonburg, Ont., police say.

Emergency crews responded around 3 a.m. ET to a report of a lightning strike on Kara Lane in the town southeast of London.

Ontario Provincial Police say the lightning ruptured a gas line, releasing a large amount of natural gas into several homes and underground sewer lines.

Those forced to leave their homes have been moved to the Tillsonburg Community Centre, the OPP said.

No injuries have been reported, said Const. Ed Sanchuck in a Facebook Live post.

Union Gas was notified. It anticipates the gas will be off for multiple homes for about 12 hours.

OPP are warning drivers of the following roads closures in the area:

Francis Street at Tillson Avenue.

Kara Lane at Mary Street.

Peach Street at Magnolia Drive.

Police, the Tillsonburg Fire Department and Oxford County EMS remained on the scene Sunday.