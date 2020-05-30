Death of Thorndale man deemed homicide; spouse found dead in Alberta days later, police say

Provincial police have deemed the death of a 27-year-old man in Thorndale, Ont. a homicide, while the body of his husband was found in an Alberta river.

On Tuesday, Middlesex County OPP launched an investigation into a sudden death at a home on Leesboro Trail in Thorndale, just northeast of London.

While at first police were unable to disclose any details regarding the deceased or the investigation, police have now revealed that a post-mortem examination confirmed that the man, identified as Sean Collins, died by homicide.

Then, on Thursday, the RCMP responded to a scene in the North Saskatchewan River in Rocky Mountain House, Alta. where the body of 30-year-old Alexander Collins was found. An investigation revealed that the man died from drowning, police said.

"That individual is the spouse of the deceased located in the home in Thorndale," said Middlesex County OPP Const. Kevin Howe.

Howe was unable to comment on whether the incident has been deemed a murder-suicide or how police were notified of the home death in the first place, citing an ongoing investigation.

Residents of Thorndale can continue to expect an increased presence of provincial police in the area in the coming days. Howe added.

"The investigation is a very complex one that will continue to unfold," he said. "We're still investigating and following up on all leads ... But, rest assured that we don't believe there's any risk to the public at this time."

The Middlesex County OPP is working jointly with the RCMP and the major crime unit in Alberta in the investigation.

Provincial police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.