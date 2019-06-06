Thomas Carrique sworn in as new OPP commissioner

The new commissioner for the Ontario Provincial Police, Thomas Carrique, has officially been sworn in.

Carrique was sworn in Thursday during a ceremony at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., about 40 kilometres south-east of London.

"It's a great honour and a privilege to not only join the Ontario Provincial Police, but to have an opportunity to lead some of the finest women and men in law enforcement," said Carrique, 51.

He was given his official commissioner's badge by his son, Const. Danny Carrique, of the South Simcoe Police Service.

Prior to accepting the commissioner position, Carrique served as Deputy Chief for York Regional Police.

He has spent his entire 29-year career with the York police and has worked in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, investigative services, traffic, marine, public order and the administration and operations branches.

Priorities: Gangs, drugs, human trafficking

In an interview with CBC News, Carrique said his policing priorities include:

Tackling guns and gangs.

Cracking down on illegal drugs, with a particular focus on opioids and illegal cannabis.

Rescuing victims of human trafficking and apprehending and prosecuting those responsible.

Supporting officers' mental health is another major priority, Carrique said.

"We look after our people and our people look after the community," Carrique said, noting that the OPP recently undertook a review of the service's mental health strategy.

Carrique said the review included interviews with more than 460 OPP members and family members, and is now in its final stages. He expects the recommendations to be released later this month.

Taverner controversy

Carrique was named as commissioner after the Ford government's first pick, Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner, withdrew his name from consideration in early March.

Taverner is a longtime family friend of Premier Doug Ford whose initial appointment sparked months of controversy.

Ford has repeatedly denied any involvement in Taverner's hiring process. The province's integrity commissioner confirmed that Ford did not breach conflict of interest rules, but called parts of the recruitment process "troubling."

The government says Carrique has been appointed to a three-year term starting April 8.