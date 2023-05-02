This woman's grandma lived in an apartment building across the way. Now the balcony view comforts her in grief

Six years ago, Jennifer Douma of Woodstock, Ont., moved into the apartment building next to her grandmother. As luck would have it, the women's balconies faced each other and they would regularly greet each other with enthusiastic waves from across the parking lot.

But now that Douma's grandmother has died, it's her viral Facebook post on the group, 'View from YOUR window,' that is helping her grieve.

"The response was tremendous. It was outrageous," said Douma, 51, a single mom and high school teacher. "I actually had to put a little edit on there just thanking everybody for their comments and their condolences and their touching tributes."

Jennifer Douma was one of her grandmother's 17 grandchildren. (Submitted by Jennifer Douma)

"I miss her a lot. I still think about her a lot every day," she said.

Six years ago, Douma decided to downsize her home and moved her family into an apartment building directly across from the building where her grandmother, Audrey Douma, lived.

Douma, who immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1948, had seven children, 17 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She was 96 years old when she died on February 26.

It is a poignant reminder of grief as the absence of presence. - Darcy Harris, Thanatology professor, King's University College

"My apartment is on the third floor and her apartment was on the fourth floor, and we were directly across from each other so we could see each other every day," said Douma.

"She watched my children walk to school," she said. "She'd watched them from her breakfast table."

Read Jennifer Douma's social media post:

After Jennifer Douma of Woodstock, Ont., posted this photo on the Facebook group, View From Your Window, thousands of people responded, many sharing stories of their own grandparents. (Facebook)

Absence of presence

"I think the picture of the balcony made it real to people who read the FB post," said Darcy Harris, Thanatology professor at Western University's King's University College in London, Ont. Thanatology is the study of death and dying.

"They could imagine her grandmother waving back to Jennifer, and now the image without her is just of a generic apartment building," she said. "It is a poignant reminder of grief as the absence of presence."

Reading people's responses about their own journeys with grief has been healing, said Douma.

"This is a community. This is a global thing. It's not just me," she said. "There was a real sense of connection with people."

Audrey Douma died on February 26, 2023 at the age of 96, after a long battle with cancer. (Submitted by Jennifer Douma)

Some of Douma's best memories of her grandmother are from when she was a child, eating lunch with her grandparents.

"I just remember she would have single-sided sandwiches," said Douma. "One piece of bread and she always had her Gouda cheese with the caraway seeds in it and her homemade strawberry jam."

Douma still catches herself looking over at what once was her grandmother's balcony, she said.

"I keep thinking...she's still behind those blinds and those curtains and she'll be out on the balcony one day," said Douma. "I'm constantly thinking about her and looking out and expecting to see her."