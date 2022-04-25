This Londoner and her guide dog are graduating from their intensive training program

It was a mutual need for speed which made Rylan Ross of London, Ont., and her yellow Labrador retriever guide dog, Belle, the ideal pair.

Now, the two are excited to mark a new milestone when they graduate from an intensive guide dog training program, on International Guide Dog Day this Wednesday.

"When I first got Belle, things changed a lot because it was more or less not just the comfort, but also the extra security," said Ross. "It's just reassuring because sometimes you don't always see or hear what's around you."

The pair are one of 21 graduating partnerships in the CNIB guide dogs program's class of 2022. The non-profit organization assists Canadians who are blind, have vision loss or are partially sighted with mobility.

"Being part of a guide dog team provides mobility, safety and confidence, leading to increased independence and a sense of connection with the world, the safety of their handler is the guide dog's top priority," CNIB's press release read.

Rylan and Belle during their intensive training in Toronto. (Submitted by Maya Nowlan)

The 20-year-old met Belle for the first time last October in Toronto, and instantly fell in love. Ross said Belle has helped her out a lot.

"I really like working with her. I've been told she's really fast, and I also like go to fast, so they made us the perfect match because we both like to go from place A to B really quickly," she said.

"I pretty much give her instructions on if I want her to go in a certain direction. I may not able to see what's in front of me as my peripheral's not the greatest. But if I have a rough idea where I want to go I can say 'forward' and she'll go straight, there are certain positions I'd have to stand if I want her to go left or right."

Getting to know one another

Ross and Belle spent two weeks training in Toronto. She said this allowed the two to get used to a busy, big-city environment with different transit systems and cars. This has helped Ross feel safer when engaging in everyday activities.

"My biggest issue is crossing the street. If I don't hear that car coming, it's petrifying for me, but having Belle there, she'll just stop and make sure to let me know something is coming," she said.

"Or in stores she helps me navigate through the different areas, whereas if I just had my cane I would accidentally tap somebody's foot."

Rylan and Belle attending a London Knights' game. (Submitted by Maya Nowlan)

Ross found it to be a bit of an adjustment for Belle to get used to her voice and understand instructions.

"My voice is naturally more high pitched and sometimes dogs think they need to go faster when they hear that, so she had to get used to it," she said.

After their graduation on Wednesday, Ross plans to work on some of Belle's aspects that need more training, such as her ability to get excited and easily distracted when faced with children and other dogs.

"She got a little grad cap and didn't know what to think of it, she was sniffing it a lot. But I'm really happy for her since she's been doing really well and has helped me a lot."