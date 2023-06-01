These students persisted, inspiring 13 other London, Ont., schools to start girls' softball teams

After seeing the large turnout of girls interested in playing on A.B. Lucas Secondary School's first-ever girls' softball team last year, Avery Inkster did not want to lose momentum.

The 16-year-old, who spearheaded last year's team with her friend Amelia Baragar, continued to persevere — not only did she get a full 20-member girls' softball team for the Lucas Vikings, but their efforts motivated 13 other London high schools to form their own teams

"It was one of those fights where we were like 'We're not backing down,'" she said. "We want this sport in our high school and if other schools have it, why can't we? If the boys have a baseball team, we deserve a fastball team."

The only caveat is the Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA) council doesn't formally recognize them as an official sport yet. That means the girls received no funding for equipment, tournament fees and team uniforms.

They took matters into their own hands and hosted a fundraiser bake sale to help with costs. They raised more than $500, which covered all their expenses for the season.

Not surprisingly for Inkster, about 40 young women showed up to the tryouts in March and they were able to secure two coaches who organized seven tournaments against different schools.

Sport gaining popularity, says coach

The Lucas girls' softball team with their coaches Tara Wade, far left, and Cory Claypole, far right. The coaches are working with other schools to get the sport recognized by TVRA (Isha Bhargava/CBC)

Grade 9 student Lexi Webster is one of the youngest players on the team. She played the sport in elementary school, but when she heard she'd be able to continue playing in high school, Webster was over the moon.

"This has a huge impact," Webster said. "I know so many girls from my elementary school who are really excited to continue their ball journey and it's such an inspiration to be around girls older than me who are just so supportive."

When the students approached math teacher Tara Wade and parent-volunteer Cory Claypole to coach the teams, the pair couldn't refuse after seeing the girls' dedication, said Wade.

"Just the persistence of the girls — they wanted this really badly and I could see that there was a need," she said.

"Girls fastball is increasing across the province and enrolment is up this year. I think the sport is gaining popularity and I think it's only going to continue to grow in the years to come."

WATCH | The Lucas girls' softball team scores a homerun:

Lucas girls softball faces off St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School Duration 0:22 The Lucas Vikings score a home run as they play against St. Thomas Aquinas at Northridge Field Diamonds.

Claypole and Wade are working with coaches from other schools to get the TVRA to recognize softball, and Wade said that with continued interest from students, it's only a matter of time before the sport is considered official.

"I think we have to jump through a few hoops, but I don't think they're different from the hoops boys baseball went through a few years ago. We're trying to just follow the process, we certainly want to be recognized."

The team's camaraderie is what drew Danika Eden, 16, to join. Eden said she hopes the team can be recognized and grow in years to come.

"It's 2023 and I think we need to be recognized because we all put in that effort and hard work," Eden said.

"We come here every day with smiles on our faces and energy, we're ready to go out there and give it our all," Webster added.

The Vikings will face off against East Elgin Secondary School and Lord Dorchester Secondary school in their final tournament on Wednesday in Woodstock.