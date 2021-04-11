These 45 pharmacies in the London area are set to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Dozens of additional pharmacies in Middlesex-London will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 55 and older within the next week.

On Sunday, the province announced more than 700 pharmacies in Ontario have been added to the list of pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca shot. According to London Mayor Ed Holder, the list includes 31 pharmacies in London and 14 in Middlesex County.

"With more local pharmacies coming on board, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province," Christine Elliott, the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in a media release.

"I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it's their turn," she said, adding that it's critical people continue to follow public health guidelines until the majority of Ontarians can receive their shot.

For the past two weeks, only two pharmacies in London have offered the vaccine. As more pharmacies sign on, the provincial database will be updated for appointment booking.

Here's a list of local pharmacies set to administer the shot:

Bossons Pharmacy 35 Front St. W., Strathroy.

Costco Pharmacy, 4313 Wellington Rd S., London.

Delaware Pharmacy 11569 Longwoods Rd., Delaware.

Dini IDA Pharmacy, C02-785 Wonderland Road South, London.

Drug store Pharmacy, 7 Baseline Rd. E., London.

Drugstore Pharmacy, 599 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., London.

Drugstore Pharmacy, 825 Oxford St. E., London.

Drugstore Pharmacy, 626 Victoria St., Strathroy.

Greenhills Pharmacy LTD., 2335 Main St., London.

Glencoe Pharmacy 253 Main Street, Glencoe.

Ilderton Medical Pharmacy 1-13187 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton.

Incare Health Pharmacy 1-14351 Medway Rd., Arva.

Komoka Pharmacy 9952 Glendon Dr. Komoka.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 635 Southdale Rd. E., London.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 3040 Wonderland Rd. S., London.

Lucan Drug Mart, 180 Main St., Lucan.

McIntyre Pharmacy, 238 Main Street, Parkhill.

Pharmasave, 77 Anishinaabeg Drive, Muncey.

Rexall, 1593 Adelaide St. N., London.

Rexall, 740 Hyde Park Rd., London.

Rexall, 1240 Commissioners Rd. W., London.

Rexall, 1375 Beaverbrook Ave., London.

Rexall Specialty, 841-845 Consortium Court, London.

Rexall, 1795 Ernest Ave., London.

Rexall, 1505 Highbury Ave. North, London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1186 Oxford St. W., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1105 Wellington Rd., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 142 Clarke Rd., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1365 Huron St., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 104-1680 Richmond St. N., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1118 Adelaide Street N., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1657 Dundas Street E., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2300 Dorchester Rd., Dorchester.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3090 Colonel Talbot Rd., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 100-431 Richmond St., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 510 Hamilton Rd., London.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 78 Front St. E., Strathroy.

The Health Depot, 629 Consortium Crt., London.

TMC Pharmacy, 990 Gainsborough Rd., London.

Walmart Pharmacy, 330 Clarke Rd., London.

Walmart Pharmacy, 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., London.

Walmart Pharmacy, White Oaks Mall 1105 Wellington Rd. S. London.

Walmart Pharmacy, 150 Carroll St. E., Strathroy.

The province said the expansion will bring the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to more than 1,400.